Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Finally, the Stanley Cup playoffs are here.

The postseason begins in earnest Saturday afternoon when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers play Game 1 of their qualifier series, kicking off a full day of hockey in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 between these two Eastern Conference squads.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images