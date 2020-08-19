Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: J.D. Martinez Sits, Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns

The Boston Red Sox need a win Wednesday, to say the least.

Losers of nine straight, the Red Sox will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the finale of their brief-two game series at Fenway Park. Boston held a 4-2 lead at one point in Tuesday’s opener, but eventually suffered a 13-6 defeat to Bryce Harper and Co.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will send left-handed rookie Kyle Hart to the mound Wednesday afternoon. Hart was roughed up last week by the Tampa Bay Rays in his Major League Baseball debut, allowing five earned runs over two-plus innings.

Philadelphia skipper Joe Girardi will counter with veteran right-hander Jake Arrieta.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will begin the game on the bench after exiting Tuesday’s contest with dehydration. Jackie Bradley Jr. will return to the starting nine after missing Tuesday’s game with a sore wrist.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (6-18)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Kevin Pillar, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Jose Peraza, 2B

Kyle Hart, RHP (0-1, 22.50 ERA)

PHILLIES (9-9)

Andrew McCutchen DH

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Bryce Harper, RF

J.T. Realmuto, C

Phil Gosselin, 2B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Alec Bohm, 3B

Scott Kingery, CF

Kyle Garlick, LF

Jake Arrieta, RHP (1-2, 4.02 ERA)