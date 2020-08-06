It had been a while since Tuukka Rask was between the pipes for the Bruins, but that all changed Wednesday.

The goalie missed Boston’s first round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers because he had to quarantine for 48 hours with a cough, but he returned against the Lightning.

Rask made 32 saves on 35 shots in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. And while he likely would have preferred the win, Rask said he felt good in his first game action in months.

“I mean I felt good. I felt normal out there,” he said during his postgame press conference over Zoom. “I got to improve my hip flexors out there, they were cramping up at the start of the second period, so I guess that’s probably what it is. I was seeing the puck well, I was moving well, I had legs, I was tracking the puck, so I’ve got to be happy with that. That was my first real game in a couple months so I’m pretty happy how I felt.”

That’s certainly good to hear, especially after a long layoff and an unexpected quarantine.

The Bruins overall looked stronger in Game 2, but the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds now are out of reach. So now it will be up to Rask & Co. to bounce back and try to secure the No. 3 seed.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images