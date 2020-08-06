Just over five months ago at the trade deadline (yes, it was that long ago), there was a noticeable trend among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, oft criticized for being too soft, acquired Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, then signed Zach Bogosian. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, traded for Brenden Dillon.

Boston’s response was to land Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks, and it was clear Wednesday — quite literally even before puck drop — why the Bruins valued him.

Ritchie, like some of the other players that were on the move in February, isn’t necessarily a fighter, but he brings some sandpaper to the ice. He’s not afraid to mix it up, and it helps that he probably can fit on any of the bottom three lines. His point production is adequate, but it’s become increasingly apparent that’s not entirely what he’s with Boston for.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Lightning, much of his 17 minutes of ice time was spent getting under the Bolts’ skin. He and Blake Coleman were shoving one another ahead of the opening face-off. Ritchie then had words across the benches with Pat Maroon.

But maybe his Mona Lisa, if you will, in the game was him, along with Anders Bjork, pasting Ryan McDonagh right before the horn sounded to end the second period.

We saw this already too back in March. While Ritchie struggled to find a fit in the lineup, he made up for it by being a thorn in the side of opponents. He fought Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman back in March, then days later got into it with, of course, Coleman.

If the Bruins make a run this postseason, they’re going to run into some teams where that edge will be necessary. With time, one has to think Ritchie will find a home somewhere in the lineup — with the ideal situation being alongside Bjork and Charlie Coyle on the third line — and that abrasiveness will be imperative.

Wednesday, his first game in quite literally months, he showed a clear willingness to provide that.

