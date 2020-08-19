Watch Cam Newton Bust Out Dance Moves At Patriots Training Camp

Given Cam Newton’s recent injury history, it’s unclear what the veteran quarterback will be able to provide to the Patriots’ offense.

That remains to be seen, but there was never any doubt about Newton bringing a new wave of energy to New England.

Newton, who boasts one of the biggest personalities in all of football, already has been lauded for said energy by his new teammates. The 2015 NFL MVP seems to be fired up any time he straps the pads on, no matter if it’s for a primetime clash or a training camp session.

The QB wasted no time putting his personality on display with the Patriots, as he showed off some dance moves in his first padded practice in Foxboro.

Newton has every reason to be happy. After falling out of favor in Carolina, the three-time Pro Bowl selection currently finds himself with a legitimate opportunity to be a starting quarterback in 2020. And if Newton truly is 100 percent healthy, there’s no reason to believe he can’t earn the job.