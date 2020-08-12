Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first line provided the Bruins their first goal Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

But, far more importantly, the unit delivered the final goal of Game 1 between Boston and Carolina.

The B’s and Hurricanes needed not one, but two overtime periods to decide the series opener of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Patrice Bergeron played the role of hero for the Black and Gold, taking a David Pastrnak pass in stride and ripping it past Petr Mzarek’s pad side to give the Bruins a 4-3 win.

ABSOLUTE BEEEEEAUTY Bruins take Game 1 from the Canes 😍 pic.twitter.com/B2a0KYkewP — NESN (@NESN) August 12, 2020

It was a two-point afternoon for Bergeron, who assisted on Pastrnak’s goal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images