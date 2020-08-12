The first line provided the Bruins their first goal Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

But, far more importantly, the unit delivered the final goal of Game 1 between Boston and Carolina.

The B’s and Hurricanes needed not one, but two overtime periods to decide the series opener of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Patrice Bergeron played the role of hero for the Black and Gold, taking a David Pastrnak pass in stride and ripping it past Petr Mzarek’s pad side to give the Bruins a 4-3 win.

It was a two-point afternoon for Bergeron, who assisted on Pastrnak’s goal.

More Bruins: Watch B’s First Line Score On Beautiful Set Play

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images