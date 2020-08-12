Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ first goal Wednesday was the product of some sound execution.

Down 1-0 late in the opening period, the Bruins had an offensive-zone draw. Patrice Bergeron won the face-off, getting the puck to Brad Marchand. The winger then fed a pass to David Pastrnak, who was at the far post, and after fighting off Jaccob Slavin, Pastrnak put home Boston’s first goal.

To see the goal and Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind ” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images