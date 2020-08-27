What Twitter Says About When NBA Games Might Resume

NBA fans don’t know when they’ll be able to follow the bouncing ball again.
Hours after three NBA playoff games were postponed after teams scheduled to play Wednesday all boycotted in response to the recent shooting of Kenosha, Wis., man Jacob Blake, NBA players reportedly voted to resume the postseason. However, exactly when the next games will take place inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World remains uncertain.
Twitter users have been reporting and speculating Thursday about when the games might resume. NBA reporters suggest the playoffs will resume Friday or Saturday.
NBA players’ unprecedented action reverberated beyond the sports world. When they return to the court, they’ll do so having collectively aired their views for all to see.