What Twitter Says About When NBA Games Might Resume

NBA fans don’t know when they’ll be able to follow the bouncing ball again.

Hours after three NBA playoff games were postponed after teams scheduled to play Wednesday all boycotted in response to the recent shooting of Kenosha, Wis., man Jacob Blake, NBA players reportedly voted to resume the postseason. However, exactly when the next games will take place inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World remains uncertain.

Twitter users have been reporting and speculating Thursday about when the games might resume. NBA reporters suggest the playoffs will resume Friday or Saturday.

Sources: NBA players in meeting today agreed to continue playing this postseason — but want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements. Players expect games to resume this weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: NBA players — and league — are aiming to restart games Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Players today discussed the sacrifices all of them have made to reach this point in the postseason, and sense of normalcy returning with families entering Disney Campus. Players who voted not to play on Wednesday night understood. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

What I'm hearing on the NBA schedule:



No games Thursday (today) or Friday (tomorrow).



Games will resume on Saturday with the games that were scheduled for Wednesday. Thursday's games will pick up on Sunday.



That means Boston/Toronto Game 1 will be played Sunday. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 27, 2020

The #NBA games will resume on Saturday, according to source. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 27, 2020

Have been told NBA games will resume Saturday. Game 1 of #Celtics–#Raptors is SUNDAY. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 27, 2020

NBA players’ unprecedented action reverberated beyond the sports world. When they return to the court, they’ll do so having collectively aired their views for all to see.