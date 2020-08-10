Dozens of college football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus. Several schools and leagues have gone as far as trimming or canceling their fall seasons, with commissioners of the Power 5 conferences reportedly considering no fall sports at all.
Trevor Lawrence, however, wants to see college football played in 2020. In fact, the Clemson Tigers quarterback believes the sport and the season could actually help some young people amid the pandemic.
Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday with his unique take on the situation, suggesting keeping athletes on the field could incentivize players to take proper safety precautions.
“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19. Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football.
“Having a season also incentivizes … Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line,” he added. “Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”
The 2020 NCAA football season is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 29, though it’s unclear if that’ll remain in place or not. If Lawrence gets his way, however, the season is just around the corner.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images