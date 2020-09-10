Ten Liverpool Stars On ‘FIFA 21’ Top 100 Player Ratings List

Liverpool fans undoubtedly will enjoy playing “FIFA 21.”

That’s because 10 Liverpool stars are among the best players in “FIFA 21,” this year’s installment of EA SPORTS’ hit video soccer game. EA Sports released the game’s top-100 player ratings, and 10 Reds made the cut.

Here’s where they stand in the “FIFA 21” top 100, followed by their respective ranking and overall rating.

Virgil van Dijk — seventh, 90

Mohamed Salah — ninth, 90

Sadio Mane — 10th, 90

Alisson — 12th, 90

Trent Alexander-Arnold — 37th, 87

Roberto Firmino — 41st, 87

Andrew Robertson — 43rd, 87

Fabinho — 44th, 87

Jordan Henderson — 55th, 86

Georginio Wijnaldum — 76th, 85

Eight other Reds fell just outside the top 100, but Liverpool FC did the honor of releasing their ratings.