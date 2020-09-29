Barclay Goodrow Shreds Reporter For Claiming 2020 Stanley Cup ‘Not As Difficult’ To Win

The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs most certainly were different, but they were as challenging as ever.

Most people can agree on that.

But following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s victory Monday over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup, Toronto Sun columnist Damien Cox fired off a take diminishing the value of the 2020 Cup.

Bolts winger Barclay Goodrow caught wind of the tweet and snapped right back.

You try going through what we went through, not seeing our families for months, living in a hotel for 60+ days, 24 teams that had a chance, no home advantage for either team, but hey, say what you want https://t.co/aFtda98OJc — Barclay Goodrow (@bgoodrow23) September 29, 2020

We first should note Cox is infamous for popping off ludicrous takes, so this should come as little surprise. It also comes after pretty much everyone involved has said that the last thing this year’s Cup deserves is an asterisk.

So maybe there is some truth to Cox’s claim that bubble hockey “isn’t the real thing,” but it’s not because winning the title was any easier.

