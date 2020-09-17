Bayern ‘Congratulate’ Liverpool On Thiago Transfer Ahead Of Rumored Move

Bayern Munich knows better than most what Liverpool is about to receive.

Bayern head coach Hans Flick congratulated Liverpool on the reported impending signing of Thiago Alcantara Friday and also praised the player. Multiple outlets reported Liverpool has agreed to pay Bayern £25 million (€27.3 million/$32.4 million) for the star midfielder, who is expected to sign a four-year contract in the coming days.

“Thiago is an extraordinary player and was very important for us,” Flick said at a press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga (German League) opener against Schalke. “My coaching team and I enjoyed working with him.

“It was very emotional as we said goodbye. I can only congratulate Liverpool as they got a great player and especially a great person.”

Thiago was a key midfield cog for Bayern, which won the UEFA Champions League in addition to the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in 2020.

Bayern had hoped to sign Thiago to a contract extension, but he decided to leave the club in order to pursue a new challenge.

The 29-year old now appears set to take his talents to Anfield, where he’ll help the Reds’ effort to defend their Premier League title.

