Bengals Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles is they’re both 0-2 to start the 2020 NFL season.

The good news? At least one of them will join the win column after Week 3 barring the rare tie.

The Eagles are favored to win the game, and the Bengals’ defense certainly is a mess. But who knows, Philadelphia may allow Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to have himself a breakout game.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Images