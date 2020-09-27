Bengals Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles is they’re both 0-2 to start the 2020 NFL season.
The good news? At least one of them will join the win column after Week 3 barring the rare tie.
The Eagles are favored to win the game, and the Bengals’ defense certainly is a mess. But who knows, Philadelphia may allow Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to have himself a breakout game.
Here’s how to tune in:
When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Online: FuboTV — free trial