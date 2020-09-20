Buccaneers Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Tom Brady’s debut in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform didn’t go as he’d hoped. So how will he and his new squad bounce back in Week 2?

The Bucs on Sunday play their first home game of the season as they host the Carolina Panthers, who are 0-1 on their 2020 campaign. They’ll be without one of their top wide receivers, however, with Chris Godwin ruled out with a concussion.

Tampa Bay fell 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints in their debut, while Teddy Bridgewater, Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers came up just short of a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-30.

We’ll see which team turns things around Sunday. Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images