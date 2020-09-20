Giants Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online:

The Giants and Bears both might be… not bad?

New York lost Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it actually looked somewhat decent, aside from an awful offensive line. As for Chicago, it stunned the Detroit Lions with a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

The two teams will square off Sunday afternoon in an intriguing Week 2 matchup.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images