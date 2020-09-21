Bucs Player Takes Exception With Brett Favre Attending Game In Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers earlier this month announced they would not be hosting fans for their first two home games of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Still, a special guest was on hand at Raymond James Stadium for Tom Brady’s first home game with his new team.

Brett Favre was in attendance for Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Hall of Fame quarterback showed support for TB12 by wearing a shirt that featured the Bucs’ old logo reimagined with Brady’s face. Brady after the game relatively side-stepped a question about Favre attending the contest, but his center, Ryan Jensen, wasn’t nearly as tight-lipped.

So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting https://t.co/bSDN7Vd6hD — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) September 21, 2020

It’s a fair reaction by Jensen. Favre taking in the game potentially could set a bad precedence, and we wouldn’t be shocked if other Bucs players shared similar feelings on the matter as Jensen.

Tampa Bay will be in Denver this Sunday before returning home for a Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images