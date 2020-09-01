Celtics Players Have Important Reminder For Fans In Mass. Before Game 2

It’s a big day for the Boston Celtics on Monday, as they get ready to face Toronto for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

But it’s a big day for residents of Massachusetts as well, with the Massachusetts primary election taking place.

So on game day, a few members of the Celtics are reminding residents of Mass. to do their civic duty all the way from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

With polling locations open across the Commonwealth until 8 p.m. ET on Monday, the team posted a video encouraging its fans to vote.

“Today is the Massachusetts primary election, make sure you get out and vote,” Jaylen Brown opened the video, before turning it over to two members of Boston’s roster who aren’t United States citizens.

“Voting is not only our right, but it is our power. So please, make sure you go out there and vote and make a change,” Enes Kanter said.

Tacko Fall interjected as well, joking about Kanter’s chances of passing the U.S. civics test.

“I know Enes is probably going to be able to vote next year if he passes his tests, which is very questionable,” Fall said. “I myself wish I had the right to vote. I can’t. I’m not a citizen yet, but that’s very important so make sure you go do your duty and vote.”

Polls are open until 8PM today 🗳



» https://t.co/v4qianuTVW https://t.co/M4084o0HcJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 1, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images