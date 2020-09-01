Expert Proposes Blockbuster Celtics-Pistons Trade For NBA Draft Picks

Should the Boston Celtics try to do more with less in the 2020 NBA Draft?

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony last week floated a trade proposal, in which the Celtics would move up in the draft by swapping their three first-round picks for the Detroit Pistons’ first selection. Boston currently owns the Nos. 14, 26 and 30 overall picks, and Detroit is scheduled to choose seventh.

Givony believes the young Celtics would benefit more from an impact player joining the roster than they would from the arrivals of a trio of rookies, who would be longshots to earn significant playing time.

“Boston has 14 players under contract for next season, plus two players on two-way contracts, Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters, who will be pushing to make the full-time roster,” Givony wrote. “Two draft-and-stash options, Aleksej Pokusevski and Leandro Bolmaro, are projected to be off the board by the late first round.

“That should cause the Celtics to consider consolidating their three picks to move into the top 10 and find a player who can crack their deep rotation next season. Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton and USC’s Onyeka Okongwu would likely appeal to Boston as skillful, versatile prospects. Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija and Isaac Okoro would also be solid fits with the team’s culture and roster composition.

Givony believes Detroit would brighten its future by stockpiling young talent with hopes one develops into a star.

“For Detroit, with only two players (Blake Griffin and Sekou Doumbouya) under contract past next season, this is an opportunity to fill out the roster with young talent,” Givony concluded. “History says the draft is full of uncertainty and that teams are better off taking as many swings in the first round as possible. Surprises happen every year, with top-20 prospects sliding to the bottom of the first round, and having multiple picks would allow the Pistons to take a risk-seeking strategy focused on high-upside players.”

The Celtics’ primary focus for now is to extend its stay in the NBA playoffs as long as possible. They lead the Toronto Raptors 1-0 in their second-round series.

However, the NBA Draft will take place Oct. 16, and team officials undoubtedly are hard at work plotting their course for the big day.

Photo thumbnail via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images