Chelsea Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Premier League fans don’t have to wait long for fireworks.

Chelsea will host Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in their second game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Reds and Blues both won their respective openers, and most expect this Liverpool-Chelsea matchup to pit Premier League title challengers against one another.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard have sparred verbally in recent months in press conferences, which suggests the long rivalry between the clubs is alive and well.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea versus Liverpool.

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com