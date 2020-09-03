NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer Says What We’ve All Been Thinking About Video Meetings

Clint Bowyer is yearning for simpler, less digital times.

The veteran NASCAR driver voiced his frustration about video meetings Wednesday during — you guessed it — a video meeting. Bowyer identified the meetings as one of the things he hates most about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is going on three-and-a-half hours of sitting in my office on a Zoom meeting — Zoom meetings suck,” Bowyer said, via FS1’s Bob Pockrass. “If there’s anything I hate of the pandemic, it’s Zoom meetings. Backdrops, and Zoom meetings. I think everybody ought to have a free pass at Zoom when we’re all done with this crap.

“It’s all I can do to remember my password is turn on a damn computer and you’ve got me clicking Zooms and ‘unmuting’ and ‘muting’ and ‘videos’ — oh, my God.”

Clint Bowyer hates Zoom meetings. How much does he hate them? Give this a listen: pic.twitter.com/O6CpBh0g1R — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 2, 2020

Tell us how you really feel, Clint!

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Sports Images