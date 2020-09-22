Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots-Seahawks Primetime Thriller In Three Words

The Patriots played one hell of a football game Sunday under the bright lights of CenturyLink Field.

Unfortunately for New England, it was bested by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Russell Wilson dazzled in the Seahawks’ Week 2 win over the Patriots. Yes, a defensive stand sealed the deal for Seattle, but it undoubtedly was Wilson who powered the ‘Hawks to victory. The three-time Pro Bowl selection completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 288 yards with five touchdowns.

One of those passing scores — a 54-yard bomb to D.K. Metcalf — saw Wilson successfully attack Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Given Wilson’s stellar performance, it should come as no surprise the Seahawks signal-caller was the subject of Colin Cowherd’s “3-Word Game” pick for New England-Seattle.

“Patriots-Seahawks: Russ is cooking,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Eleven incompletions this year, nine touchdowns. He throws the best deep ball in the league. Seahawks are 2-0 despite the fact they’ve been outgained by 158 yards. Think about that. So this defense, especially up front, is a problem.

“It’s funny. Seattle could really use Chris Jones of the Chiefs. New England could really use Tyreek Hill. Most teams in the league just need one more piece to finish it off. Seattle does not have a pass rush. I think, in the end, it’s going to come down to Russell Wilson just carrying them to a Super Bowl. But outside of that, they run it, their safeties are aggressive, they’ll hit you and Russ is absolutely on fire.”

The Seahawks will need Wilson to keep cooking Sunday, when there could be a shootout in Seattle. Pete Carroll’s crew in Week 3 will host the Dallas Cowboys, who could start to take off following their epic win over the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images