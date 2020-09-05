CT Sun Vs. Fever Preview: Connecticut Can Close In On Playoff Spot With Win

The Connecticut Sun need two wins to earn a spot in the playoffs, one of which could come Saturday afternoon.

The Sun will meet the Fever for the second and final time this season as they look to inch one step closer to the postseason. And if things go the way they did last time, Connecticut pulled out a massive win on the back of DeWanna Bonner.

And after a 15-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Connecticut is due for a bounce-back performance.

Here’s how to watch Sun-Fever online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

Online: Facebook Watch

Recent meetings

Connecticut dominated the last time these two squads met.

DeWanna Bonner led the charge with 28 points on 55 percent shooting, while Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones had 15 points. The Sun beat the Fever by 12 points.

Players to watch

Once again, Bonner will be one to keep an eye on Saturday night, especially after her near 30-point performance against Indiana on Aug. 18.

Alyssa Thomas had a quiet game last go-around, but due for an explosive night. Jasmine Thomas, who’s missed the last two games with Plantar fasciitis.