CT Sun Explain Decision To Protest Before Game Vs. Sparks On Friday

Like many other teams in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun are taking a stand against racial injustice once and for all following the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

To make their voices heard, the team took part in a peaceful protest ahead of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Sun players and coaches lined up and took a knee by their bench, each holding a sign with one word from a famous Dr. Martin Luther King saying: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.”

Sun captain Jasmine Thomas didn’t mince words when asked about the Blake shooting.

“It’s disappointing that with all this attention, with all the protests, with all the things that have been going on for the last few months, that this can still happen again,” Thomas said, via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “You absolutely feel fed up. You feel like, what else is there? How can you not understand? How can change not happen faster? Why are cops still shooting at people that are defenseless, really? It doesn’t make sense.

“Everyone (on the outside) is not going to be on board. We’re not going to change everyone’s hearts overnight. We might not change some of them at all. But we are using this platform to use our voices and to amplify the voices of those who are in positions to make a bigger influence.”

Head coach Curt Miller echoed her sentiments.

“It’s bigger than basketball for all of us,” Miller said. “And because of that, we continue to talk about things other than basketball as a team.”