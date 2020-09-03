Damien Harris Injury: Details Of Hand Ailment Sidelining Patriots RB

Damien Harris’s apparent breakout summer has been put on hold

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday morning reported that the New England Patriots running back could miss the season opener while dealing with a hand injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport then offered further details on the injury, which reportedly required surgery

Take a look:

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, who has missed the last two days of work, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, and it’ll take a few weeks to heal, source said. @MikeReiss first mentioned the hand injury, which means the potential key RB may miss the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Obviously, there are far worse injuries a running back could suffer, but the issue nevertheless is a tough blow to Harris, who appeared in line to be New England’s featured running back. Reports out of training camp indicated the sophomore running back was one of the team’s best players and looked like a potential star in the making.

The Patriots are scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 13 at home against the Miami Dolphins.