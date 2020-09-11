Flyers’ Sean Couturier Beats Out Patrice Bergeron For Frank J. Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron will not be getting his fifth Frank J. Selke Trophy this year.
The Boston Bruins center was beat out by Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier for the honor. The Selke award is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game each season.
Here are some impressive stats from Couturier’s 2019-20 season.
The forward received 117 first-place votes to the runner-up Bergeron’s 21.
Couturier racked up 22 goals and 37 assists in 69 games this shortened season.
