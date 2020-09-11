Flyers’ Sean Couturier Beats Out Patrice Bergeron For Frank J. Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron will not be getting his fifth Frank J. Selke Trophy this year.

The Boston Bruins center was beat out by Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier for the honor. The Selke award is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game each season.

Here are some impressive stats from Couturier’s 2019-20 season.

Sean Couturier paced the NHL by winning 59.6% of his face-offs. Only one player in @NHLFlyers history has recorded a higher single-season total (since 1997-98; min. 500 FO): Eric Lindros in 1997-98 (60.1%) and 1998-99 (60.0%). #NHLAwards https://t.co/Rm60kIL0us pic.twitter.com/ejIarDzdmX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 11, 2020

The forward received 117 first-place votes to the runner-up Bergeron’s 21.

Sean Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots, including 117 first-place selections, to edge out nine-time finalist Patrice Bergeron and 2018-19 winner Ryan O’Reilly. #NHLAwards #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/dK0ywSLhXq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 11, 2020

Couturier racked up 22 goals and 37 assists in 69 games this shortened season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images