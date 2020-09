This Bobby Dalbec kid is pretty good, eh?

The Red Sox rookie has been a force for Boston since being recalled from the Alternate Training Site. And he continued that trend Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dalbec broke the 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field to make it 3-2.

Check it out:

5 straight games with a BOBBY BOMB. pic.twitter.com/OXYYwMaV50 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 11, 2020

That’s the fifth straight game Dalbec has rounded the bases. He may never give Jackie Bradley Jr. his bat back.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images