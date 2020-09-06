Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Bucks Star Exits Game 4 With Ankle Sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to the court Sunday afternoon.

The Bucks star exited Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between Milwaukee and the Miami Heat in the Walt Disney World bubble after appearing to roll his right ankle while driving in the paint early in the second quarter.

He clutched the ankle almost immediately after hitting the floor and could be heard screaming in pain.

Here’s how it played out, via ESPN:

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his ankle and after shooting two free throws, left the court. pic.twitter.com/CUNpWnrVKH — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

Antetokounmpo eventually managed to get up and take his free throws before leaving the court to be evaluated. The Bucks later announced he would not return with a right ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo was a game-time decision ahead of Game 4 after spraining the same ankle in the first half of Game 3 on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images