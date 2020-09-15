Heat’s Jimmy Butler Selling $20 Coffee Out Of His Room In NBA Bubble

There’s a lot of down time in the NBA bubble when players around practicing or playing.

So what better time to start your own business?

That’s reportedly what Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler is doing within the Walt Disney World Resort, recently filing a trademark application to register a logo for his latest endeavor, via Darren Heitner of Heitner Legal.

Look out Starbucks. Butler has gotten into the coffee game.

Butler apparently brought a French press with him to the bubble, and starting running a cafe out of his hotel room, charging $20 for everything with a strict policy against IOUs.