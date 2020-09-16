Here’s What Jayson Tatum Had To Say About Bam Adebayo’s Pivotal Block

Jayson Tatum looked like he was on his way to sending Game 1 of Celtics-Heat to a second overtime.

Bam Adebayo had other ideas.

In the waning moments of Miami’s 116-114 overtime victory against Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, Tatum drove to the rim and eyed a dunk that would’ve sent the game to double overtime.

But Adebayo, who was at the opposite end of the paint, slid over and made a block so clean that he avoided fouling and managed to put the rejection in a spot where he could corral the loose ball himself.

Tatum postgame reaction was simple.

“I was open. He made a great play. That’s all it is,” Tatum said, via ESPN. “He made a good play. Can’t do nothing about it.”

The Celtics and Heat will meet for Game 2 on Thursday. Tip from Walt Disney World Resort is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.