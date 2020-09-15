Boston College Head Coach Jerry York Named To U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

Jerry York received a much-deserved honor Monday night.

The Boston College men’s hockey head coach was elected for the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. York is joined in the 2020 class by longtime Nebraska Omaha head coach Dean Blais, current Wisconsin head coach and former NHL player Tony Granato and U.S. women’s national ice hockey team legend Jenny Potter.

York, 75, has served as head coach of the Eagles for 26 years and led the program to four NCAA Tournament championships and nine Hockey East Tournament titles. His 1,091 wins are the most in school history.