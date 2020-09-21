Julian Edelman Shows Support For James White After Patriots-Seahawks

The Patriots played with heavy hearts Sunday night in Seattle.

New England was without James White for its primetime matchup with the Seahawks. The veteran running back’s father died Sunday in a car accident, which reportedly also left White’s mother in critical condition.

The Patriots showed support for White from wire to wire at CenturyLink Field. Devin McCourty, who opened the scoring Sunday night with a first-quarter pick six, referenced White after he bolted through the end zone. McCourty and fellow team leader Matthew Slater also offered their condolences to the White family during their postgame media availabilities following the Patriots’ 35-30 loss.

Julian Edelman, who’s been teammates with White since the RB arrived to Foxboro in 2014, took to Instagram after the Week 2 game to offer support, as well.

Condolences for the White family came from the opposite sideline, too. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a college teammate of White at Wisconsin, issued kind words to the three-time Super Bowl champion before answering any questions after the game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images