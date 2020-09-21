Devin McCourty Shouts Message To James White After Pick-Six In Patriots-Seahawks

White was inactive for Sunday's game due to the death of his father

James White might not be active Sunday night, but he’s not far from the minds of New England Patriots players.

White was a late scratch for the Pats’ game against the Seattle Seahawks after learning of the death of his father, Tyrone, who was involved in a car accident Sunday. White’s mother also was involved in the crash and is in critical condition.

In the first series of the Patriots-Seahawks game, Pats safety Devin McCourty had a pick-six. After running the ball back, he shouted a message to White.

Prior to the game, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted hit support to White. The two went to college together at Wisconsin.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Patriots:

Russell Wilson Tweets Support For James White After Death Of Father

Related