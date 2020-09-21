Devin McCourty Shouts Message To James White After Pick-Six In Patriots-Seahawks

James White might not be active Sunday night, but he’s not far from the minds of New England Patriots players.
White was a late scratch for the Pats’ game against the Seattle Seahawks after learning of the death of his father, Tyrone, who was involved in a car accident Sunday. White’s mother also was involved in the crash and is in critical condition.
In the first series of the Patriots-Seahawks game, Pats safety Devin McCourty had a pick-six. After running the ball back, he shouted a message to White.
Prior to the game, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted hit support to White. The two went to college together at Wisconsin.
