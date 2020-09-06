Lakers Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Should the Los Angeles Lakers be worried?

Maybe not yet, after dropping the first game of their Western Conference semifinals series to the Houston Rockets, but we’ll see how Game 2 on Sunday goes.

The Lakers struggled to guard James Harden in Game 1, but perhaps with some adjustments, they can take advantage of their size advantage against the small Rockets lineup.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Online: fuboTV (free trial)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images