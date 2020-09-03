Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Wins NBA Rookie Of The Year Award By Landslide

Ja Morrant was electric during his college career, putting mid-major Murray State University in the spotlight. And his play has translated exceptionally into the NBA.

And after an impressive first year in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, the point guard on Thursday was named the Rookie of the Year, and it wasn’t close.

Per ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Morant received 99 of 100 first-place votes for the honor. Second place went to Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson rounded out the Top 3. Williamson received the other first-place vote.

Ja Morant wins Rookie of the Year. Kendrick Nunn finishes second, Zion Williamson third: pic.twitter.com/bjeG6rplXt — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 3, 2020

In his rookie year with the Grizzlies, Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game, helping his team to a Bubble invite for the NBA’s restart.

