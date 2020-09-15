Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Tanner Houck Opens Three-Game Set In MLB Debut

The Boston Red Sox will be looking for their second consecutive win as they open up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Boston will feature 2017 first-round pick Tanner Houck on the mound, making his first-ever MLB start. He’ll go up against Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, who’s seeking his third win this season.

Alex Verdugo will return to the leadoff spot and play right field, Christian Arroyo will play second and bat eighth while Yairo Munoz gets the start in left and hits ninth.

Here’s the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (17-31)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Yairo Munoz, LF

Tanner Houck, RHP (0-0)

MIAMI MARLINS (24-21)

Corey Dickerson, LF

Staling Marte, CF

Jesus Aguilar, 1B

Matt Joyce, RF

Brian Anderson, 3B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Miguel Rojas, SS

Jazz Chisholm, 2B

Jorge Alfard, C

Sandy Alcantara, RHP (2-1, 3.97 ERA)

