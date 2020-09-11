Liverpool’s Black Third Kit Pays Homage To European Nights At Anfield

Liverpool FC has revealed its third kit for 2020-21, the final strip to be launched by the club for the upcoming season, which will be released on general sale next week.

Taking inspiration from the iconic European nights played at Anfield, the third kit’s design is heavily influenced by the array of checkered flags and banners that decorate the Kop for each home game in European competition — a tradition heavily embedded in the club’s history and one which helps to create the unrivaled atmosphere on the Kop.

The third kit pays homage to those occasions with a black and anthracite check pattern on the front and back of the shirt, combined with crimson side paneling and a V-shape neckline. Black and anthracite also can be seen on the sleeves to seamlessly blend together the color scheme.

To complete the kit, the shorts have been designed in plain black, while again bringing to life crimson red detailing in the form of the club crest and Nike swoosh. Black and anthracite check socks with crimson red detailing tie the whole strip together.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com