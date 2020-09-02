NBA Rumors: League Sets Rules For Spectators Attending Bubble Games

With the first round of the NBA playoffs concluding Monday evening, players finally can have their families join them in the Bubble.

But there reportedly are strict rules for attending games and sitting courtside that player guests, as well as owners and front-office executives, must adhere by.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA sent a memo to teams that included the following guidelines:

— Players are allowed to have one adult guest in attendance per game, with a possibility of including a young child.

— Owners and families are prohibited from “disrespectfully addressing a game official … harassing or pursuing a game official before or after a game, or entering the officials’ locker room at any time…”

— The rules disallowing “conversations with game officials, disrespectfully addressing game officials, players or coaches, and using profane or objectionable language will be interpreted broadly.”

This makes sense, especially considering how much noise is picked up on the broadcast from and around the court without an arena packed full of fans.

And while players now have guests joining them, that privilege is not extended to coaches, team staffers or officials.

