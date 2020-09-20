NFL Rumors: Giants Fear Star RB Saquon Barkley Suffered Torn ACL

There reportedly is a chance the New York Giants have lost their best player for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley sustained a knee injury early in the second quarter of the Giants’ Week 2 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The star running back needed to be carted off the field and promptly was ruled out for the remainder of the game at Soldier Field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are bracing for the injury to be serious.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

A torn ACL for Barkley, of course, would be devastating for the 23-year-old and his team. Should Barkley follow the typical recovery path following a torn ACL injury, he would be in line to return for the start of the 2021 season.

Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman follow Barkley on the running back depth chart for the Giants, who ultimately fell 17-13 to the Bears on Sunday.