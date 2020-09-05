NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With Titans, Shut Down Saints

Jadeveon Clowney if off to Tennessee.

The defensive end is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. This ends his one-season run with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN. He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 5, 2020

The Saints reportedly made a strong case, as well. Clowney was photographed with a personal chef that claimed she cooked for the DE and Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

There is a personal chef who says she cooked for Payton and Clowney last night. Clowney liked the post. pic.twitter.com/Rdz4qpiWuD — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 5, 2020

The Titans kick off their 2020 season slate on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Denver against the Broncos at 10:20 p.m. ET.