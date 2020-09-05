NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With Titans, Shut Down Saints

Jadeveon Clowney if off to Tennessee.
The defensive end is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. This ends his one-season run with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Saints reportedly made a strong case, as well. Clowney was photographed with a personal chef that claimed she cooked for the DE and Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.
The Titans kick off their 2020 season slate on Sunday, Sept. 14 at Denver against the Broncos at 10:20 p.m. ET.