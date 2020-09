Ryan Weber will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Boston enters its clash with the Toronto Blue Jays after splitting a doubleheader Friday at Fenway Park.

Weber looks to help the Red Sox earn its second straight win over Toronto.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images