NFL Rumors: League Fines Three Head Coaches For Mask Violations In Week 2

The NFL is not messing around.

The league reportedly fined three head coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines during Sunday’s slate of games.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio all were fined $100,000. Their teams also reportedly were fined $250,000 on top of that.

The NFL sent a warning to teams about this very scenario after a slew of coaches were seen not wearing a mask during Week 1.

Coaches must wear a face covering at all times while on the sidelines.