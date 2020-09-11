Patriots Cut Lineman From Practice Squad, Work Out QB, Receiver

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move Friday afternoon, releasing offensive lineman Corey Levin from their practice squad.

It was a brief stay in New England for Levin, who signed Wednesday after spending training camp with the Chicago Bears.

Levin’s release left the Patriots with an open practice squad slot. They also have one vacancy on their 53-man roster after placing offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve Thursday.

The Patriots also hosted two free agents for tryouts Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, bringing in quarterback Jacob Dolegala and wide receiver Juwann Winfree.

Dolegala spent all of last season on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster but did not appear in a game. A towering QB at 6-foot-7, the Central Connecticut State product put up solid numbers during the 2019 preseason, completing 37 of 53 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions as an undrafted rookie. Cincinnati waived him last Saturday during final cuts.

Winfree, another cutdown-day casualty, was a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019. He played 14 snaps on offense and 49 on special teams in three games last season before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Winfree is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds but measured a shade over 6-1 at his pre-draft pro day, at which he ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, 6.97-second three-cone drill and 4.5-second short shuttle.

Injuries have been the biggest issue for the 24-year-old, who missed most of training camp this summer with a groin issue and also missed his sophomore season at Colorado with a torn ACL. Winfree also was kicked off the team at Maryland in 2015.

The Patriots currently have four receivers on their practice squad, including two (Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey) who were not with the team in training camp. Devin Ross and Isaiah Zuber are the others.

New England will open the regular season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.