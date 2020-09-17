Patriots Practice Notes: Rookie Cornerback Imitating Russell Wilson

FOXBORO, Mass. — Undrafted rookie cornerback Myles Bryant was playing an important role Thursday in his first official practice on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.

Bryant, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday afternoon, was scrambling around and imitating Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as New England prepares for their Week 2 matchup with Seattle.

Rookie CB Myles Bryant is playing the role of Russell Wilson in Patriots practice. PS QB Jake Dolegala was also scrambling around. pic.twitter.com/RZ2EdQDFGD — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 17, 2020

The Patriots also deployed newly signed practice squad quarterback Jake Dolegala to imitate Wilson.

Bryant, who’s 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash with a 6.81-second 3-cone drill at the NFL Scouting Combine this spring. He went undrafted out of the University of Washington before latching on with the Patriots.

Wilson is 5-foot-11, 215 pounds and ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash with a 6.97-second 3-cone drill coming out of Wisconsin before the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wilson is one of the NFL’s most mobile quarterbacks with 4,022 career rushing yards in nine NFL seasons. He ran the ball three times for 29 yards in the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick heavily praised Wilson on Thursday morning, saying he doesn’t see a better player in the NFL.

The Patriots have used nonconventional players on their scout team before. Cornerback Keion Crossen imitated Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson in 2018.

The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Thursday and no new additions to the roster.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots