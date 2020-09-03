Tom Brady Trolls Seahawks Over Super Bowl Loss With Clever Instagram Caption

Seahawks fans surely try their best to forget Seattle’s devastating Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately for the 12s, Tom Brady offered a reminder of the heartbreak Thursday.

Brady is featured in a new Frito-Lay commercial alongside a handful of fellow NFL stars. The spot is narrated by Marshawn Lynch, who puts a football spin on “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the ad to his Instagram with a caption that surely will irk Seahawks diehards.

Ouch.

Seattle, of course, opted not to give the ball to Lynch on the 1-yard line late in Super Bowl XLIX with a chance to claim the franchise’s second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. The Seahawks instead chose to pass, only to see Russell Wilson intercepted by Malcolm Butler whose clutch pick ignited the second wave of the Patriots’ dynasty.

Wilson and Co. haven’t made it out of the divisional round since that loss on football’s biggest stage. Putting together a deep playoff run in 2020 will be no easy task, especially with Brady and the re-charged Bucs now in the mix.

