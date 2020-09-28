Patriots Snap Count Analysis: What We Learned In Win Over Raiders

Here are the New England Patriots’ official snap count tallies from Sunday’s 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium:

OFFENSE

RG Shaq Mason, 69 snaps, 100 percent

C Joe Thuney, 69 snaps, 100 percent

RT Jermaine Eluemunor, 69 snaps, 100 percent

LG Mike Onwenu, 69 snaps, 100 percent

QB Cam Newton, 69 snaps, 100 percent

WR Damiere Byrd, 66 snaps, 96 percent

LT Isaiah Wynn, 59 snaps, 86 percent

WR Julian Edelman, 56 snaps, 81 percent

WR N’Keal Harry, 46 snaps, 67 percent

TE Ryan Izzo, 43 snaps, 62 percent

RB Rex Burkhead, 32 snaps, 46 percent

TE Devin Asiasi, 29 snaps, 42 percent

RB Sony Michel, 26 snaps, 38 percent

FB Jakob Johnson, 18 snaps, 26 percent

RB J.J. Taylor, 15 snaps, 22 percent

OT Justin Herron, 10 snaps, 14 percent

WR Jakobi Meyers, 7 snaps, 10 percent

WR Isaiah Zuber, 6 snaps, 9 percent

WR Matthew Slater, 1 snap, 1 percent

— Thuney went wire to wire in his first NFL start at center. Onwenu, a rookie sixth-round draft pick, did the same in his first pro appearance at left guard.

— Byrd saw his largest workload yet. He’s led all Patriots receivers in snaps in each of the team’s first three games.

— Edelman outsnapped Harry for the first time this season. Patriots wideouts combined for just seven receptions as the team relied heavily on its running backs.

— Speaking of backs, Burkhead, who scored all three of the Patriots’ offensive touchdowns, saw more playing time than Michel for the second straight week. Taylor, an undrafted rookie, set new career highs in carries (11) and offensive snaps (15).

— Herron’s 10 snaps came at left tackle while Wynn sat out New England’s first offensive series of the second half. With Onwenu needed at left guard, the Patriots did not run any plays out of their “double jumbo” formation, which deploys the two rookie linemen as extra tight ends.

— Izzo, who played 98 percent of offensive snaps through the first two games, saw his workload decrease substantially. Asiasi, meanwhile, played more snaps than he had in Weeks 1 and 2 combined (20), with the Patriots occasionally using the rookie third-rounder in one-tight end sets for the first time. Asiasi still has yet to receive a target in the passing game.

— Zuber, elevated from the practice squad before the game, played six snaps in his NFL debut.

— Only Newton, Thuney and Mason have played every offensive snap this season.

DEFENSE

S Devin McCourty, 59 snaps, 100 percent

CB Stephon Gilmore, 58 snaps, 98 percent

CB J.C. Jackson, 51 snaps, 86 percent

CB Jonathan Jones, 49 snaps, 83 percent

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, 47 snaps, 80 percent

CB Jason McCourty, 40 snaps, 68 percent

DE Deatrich Wise, 39 snaps, 66 percent

OLB John Simon, 37 snaps, 63 percent

DT Lawrence Guy, 36 snaps, 61 percent

S/LB Adrian Phillips, 35 snaps, 59 percent

OLB Chase Winovich, 32 snaps, 54 percent

DT Adam Butler, 29 snaps, 49 percent

OLB Shilique Calhoun, 27 snaps, 46 percent

S Kyle Dugger, 25 snaps, 42 percent

DT Byron Cowart, 24 snaps, 41 percent

S Terrence Brooks, 21 snaps, 36 percent

DE Derek Rivers, 16 snaps, 27 percent

LB Brandon Copeland, 11 snaps, 19 percent

DB Joejuan Williams, 9 snaps, 15 percent

DT Nick Thurman, 4 snaps, 7 percent

— Wise’s snap rate was the sixth-highest of his Patriots career and higher than all but one of his appearances last season (70 percent at Cincinnati in Week 15). He played less than 40 percent of snaps in Weeks 1 and 2.

Wise, who looks noticeably bigger and stronger this season, recovered a fumble in the end zone for New England’s final touchdown — the first of his NFL career.

— Jackson saw his highest snap rate of the season, playing all but eight snaps after beginning the game on the sideline. Jason McCourty has started all three games opposite Gilmore.

— Williams had a small but important role, mirroring Raiders star tight end Darren Waller on select plays. After Williams was flagged twice for defensive holding against Waller, the Patriots transferred those duties to Dugger early in the second half.

Dugger, New England’s top 2020 draft pick, has seen significant playing time in each of the last two games. He and Williams were part of a collective defensive effort that held Waller to two catches for 9 yards.

— Winovich started for the third straight game but posted his lowest snap rate of the season as New England rotated its edge rushers. The 2019 third-rounder registered a strip-sack in the win and has been one of the Patriots’ best defensive players through three games.

— Brooks and Copeland reverted to their Week 1 workloads:

BROOKS

Week 1: 29 snaps (47 percent)

Week 2: 6 snaps (10 percent)

Week 3: 21 snaps (36 percent)

COPELAND

Week 1: 8 snaps (13 percent)

Week 2: 30 snaps (48 percent)

Week 3: 11 snaps (19 percent)

— Devin McCourty has missed just one snap this season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images