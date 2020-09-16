Red Sox Spring Training Schedule: Boston Unveils 2021 Grapefruit League Slate

Assuming the 2021 season begins without a hitch, we now know when the Boston Red Sox will kick off their campaign.

Shortly after Major League Baseball announced the start dates for spring training and Opening Day, the Sox posted their own schedule, which begins Feb. 26 with the annual game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park.

After taking on the Huskies, the Red Sox will kick off their Grapefruit League schedule. It begins Feb. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and ends March 30 against the Atlanta Braves.

You can view the schedule below.

Opening Day for all 30 MLB teams will be Thursday, April 1.