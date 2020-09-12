Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi Returns, Bobby Dalbec Sits

The Red Sox on Saturday will see the return of is best arms.

Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for game three of Boston’s four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Eovaldi was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day.

J.D. Martinez is back in the Red Sox’s starting lineup, but this time, it’s Bobby Dalbec’s turn to sit. Michael Chavis will take over at first base while Yairo Muñoz fills the gap in left field.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (16-30)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley, CF

Yairo Muñoz, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (2-2, 4.98 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (29-16)

Austin Meadows, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Randy Arozarena, RF

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Joey Wendle, 3B

Willy Adames, SS

Nate Lowe, 1B

Manuel Margot, CF

Michael Perez, C

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (2-1, 4.35 ERA)

