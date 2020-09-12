Red Sox Reinstate Nathan Eovaldi From Injured List, Option Matt Hall

Nathan Eovaldi is back.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday officially reinstated the right-hander from the injured list after placing him there Aug. 29 due to a right calf injury.

Boston placed left-hander Matt Hall to the team’s Alternate Training Site to make room for Eovaldi on the roster.

Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox on Saturday as they look to return to the win column against the Tampa Bay Rays.