Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Christian Vazquez, Michael Chavis Start

A handful of things went right for the Boston Red Sox during their road trip to the Sunshine State, and now they’re hoping to bring some of that good fortune back to Boston.

The Sox kick off their final homestand of the season Friday night, hosting the New York Yankees in the opening contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Christian Vazquez will be back in the lineup after getting Thursday’s series finale win over the Miami Marlins off. He’ll handle the catching and will bat fifth.

J.D. Martinez will be in the field, playing left and batting fourth, while Michael Chavis gets back in the lineup and plays first base in place of Bobby Dalbec. Chavis will hit eighth.

Though Vazquez is back, Kevin Plawecki stays in the lineup as the DH with Martinez in left field.