Red Sox Wrap: Tanner Houck Dazzles In Boston’s 2-0 Win Vs. Marlins

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Pitching.

Houck was excellent, as were the relievers in the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Houck got into some trouble in the first, second and fourth by putting men on the base path. But the rookie ended those three innings with a strikeout to not allow any runs to cross the plate.

Bringing the heat for his first big league K.



Welcome to The Show, @houck_tanner! pic.twitter.com/8zltGMAAF2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2020

The right-hander racked up seven K’s through his first four innings.

— Dylan Covey took over in the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 frame.

The right-hander returned for the seventh and amassed two strikeouts in a scoreless, hitless inning.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.

— Matt Barnes closed out the game in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox tried to get something going with two on and two out in the fifth, but Alex Verdugo flied out to end the threat.

— Boston did the same thing in the sixth, except this time it was able to put some runs on the board.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to score Christian Vazquez to make it 1-0.

Shown here: a beautiful piece of hitting. pic.twitter.com/x99N5Xmrc0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 16, 2020

— James Hoyt intentionally walked J.D. Martinez in hopes to get a double play after Rafael Devers led the inning off with a double.

But it backfired on Hoyt after Vazquez singled to drive in Devers for the 2-0 lead.

— Martinez led the way for Boston with two hits, while Verdugo, Devers, Vazquez, Bradley and Bobby Dalbec each had one. All other batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Nice company.

Red Sox pitchers with 7+ strikeouts and 0 runs allowed in a major league debut:



Larry Pape – 7/6/1909 vs. WSH-g2 (9.0 IP, 7 SO)

Dave Morehead – 4/13/1963 at WSH (9.0 IP, 10 SO)

Eduardo Rodriguez – 5/28/2015 at TEX (7.2 IP, 7 SO)

Tanner Houck – 9/15/2020 at MIA (5.0 IP, 7 SO) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 16, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Marlins on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images